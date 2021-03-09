Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.18%.

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.62 million, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Smith Micro Software from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, a platform that provides family real time location, protection, and parental control services; and SafePath Internet of Things, a platform that enables mobile service providers to deliver a connected digital life experience through child and elderly wearable locators, pet trackers, car trackers, and connected home security devices.

