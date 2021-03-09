SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.01 and last traded at $13.13. Approximately 14,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoftBank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59.

About SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SOBKY)

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, and Distribution segments. The Consumer segment offers s mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, and LINE MOBILE brands.

