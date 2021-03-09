Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,079 ($14.10).

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Softcat in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

LON:SCT traded up GBX 86 ($1.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,513 ($19.77). 262,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,525.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,318.53. Softcat has a one year low of GBX 832.17 ($10.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,627 ($21.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82.

In other news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,526 ($19.94), for a total value of £1,693,860 ($2,213,038.93).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

