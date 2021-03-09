Somerset Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 650,300 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,923,000. HUYA accounts for 1.6% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP owned approximately 0.30% of HUYA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,740,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 189,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 90,702 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $25.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,832. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

