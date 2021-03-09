Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Sells $77,770.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SBSI stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

