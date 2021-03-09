Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded by Johnson Rice to Buy

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.21.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $3.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.18.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

