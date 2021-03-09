Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ SPKE opened at $10.28 on Friday. Spark Energy has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $364.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPKE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Spark Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spark Energy during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spark Energy in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.