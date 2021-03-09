SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.82. SpartanNash has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,410,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,054,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.