Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) is Heartland Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Brands accounts for 1.3% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.53% of Spectrum Brands worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the third quarter worth about $57,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SPB traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.59 and a twelve month high of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

