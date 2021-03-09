Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 264.25 ($3.45).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of SPT stock opened at GBX 234.50 ($3.06) on Tuesday. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 146.81 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.44. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 15.36.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

