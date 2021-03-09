Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.98% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $70,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 118,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.96. 48,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,261. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

