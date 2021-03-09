S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Buys $75,164.00 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Christina Anne Cassotis bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.68 per share, for a total transaction of $75,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,544.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $33.82.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

STBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,812,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,028,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $12,145,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 11,148 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

