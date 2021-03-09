Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the January 28th total of 230,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,870. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $980.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Several research firms have commented on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 335.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

