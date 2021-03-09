State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.81 billion and the highest is $2.83 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $11.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.47 billion to $11.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.68 billion to $12.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of STT stock opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. State Street has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $806,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

