Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,283,220.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $1,708,816.20.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total transaction of $1,568,520.00.

On Friday, February 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $2,010,151.08.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $1,644,660.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.61, for a total transaction of $1,928,742.06.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $1,408,590.00.

On Friday, January 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,361,430.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,455,973.26.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,120,590.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

