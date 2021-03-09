Stephen N. Ashman Sells 33,800 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $636,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,737.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.98 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $267.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBNK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 21.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 31,306 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 22.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

