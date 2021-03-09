Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,493 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,272 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,982 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $440.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $474.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.77.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.