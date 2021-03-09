Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $255.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $274.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.55 and its 200 day moving average is $274.83. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

