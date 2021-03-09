Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 10,970 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $17,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 161.1% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 235,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 67,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 20,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $129.76 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.95 and a 52 week high of $139.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.17.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

