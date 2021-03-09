Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 11,515 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,852 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $24,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $129.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

