Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $30.72 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 283.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $76.29 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

