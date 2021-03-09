Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 17,722 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,722 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $21,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

EFAV stock opened at $71.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.07.

