Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to $9.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MJDLF opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $6.60.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

