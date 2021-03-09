Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSG. Lake Street Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.32.

Shares of Inseego stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $935.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.80 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 1,260,820 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $19,656,183.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,208 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $84,577.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,265,994 shares of company stock valued at $65,860,449. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 12.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 493,067 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,652,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 150.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 257,255 shares in the last quarter. 47.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

