Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 27,879 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,207. eMagin Co. has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $252.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in eMagin by 60.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in eMagin by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in eMagin by 34.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in eMagin during the third quarter worth $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

