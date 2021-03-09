Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $68.52, but opened at $51.79. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Stitch Fix shares last traded at $52.02, with a volume of 109,660 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. MKM Partners cut Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.70.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 24,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,483,065.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,571.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $2,792,781.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,879 shares of company stock valued at $17,498,910 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

