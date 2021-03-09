STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) rose 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.35 and last traded at $35.83. Approximately 3,910,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,914,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.30.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.82.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

