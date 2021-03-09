Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Call Options (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,050 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 441% compared to the average daily volume of 564 call options.

Several analysts have commented on AY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 25,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

