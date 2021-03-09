Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of TAL Education Group Put Options (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 8,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,787% compared to the typical volume of 453 put options.

Shares of TAL opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,377.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAL has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research raised TAL Education Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in TAL Education Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in TAL Education Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

