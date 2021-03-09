StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.66 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STNE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

