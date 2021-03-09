Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Update

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the January 28th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,386,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 257,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 153,730 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 77,953 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 346.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 125,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOVA opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The company had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

