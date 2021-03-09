Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Given New $51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 17,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $754,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock valued at $142,482,994.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

