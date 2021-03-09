SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Insider Vichheka Heang Sells 14,596 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $466,926.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,748.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vichheka Heang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Vichheka Heang sold 7,989 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $298,309.26.

On Monday, February 22nd, Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut SunPower from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in SunPower in the third quarter worth $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

