Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sunrun reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial raised Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,312.08 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.58. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $130,622.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $3,066,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,798.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 232.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after buying an additional 5,448,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

