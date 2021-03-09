SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Trading Up 12.2%

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) was up 12.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 1,513,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,929,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.78% of SuperCom as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

