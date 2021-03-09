Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Price Target Increased to $0.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $0.45 to $0.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on Surge Energy from $0.40 to $0.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surge Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.50.

ZPTAF opened at $0.56 on Monday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.24.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

