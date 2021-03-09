SVB Leerink Increases Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $75.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ CYRX opened at $48.50 on Monday. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The firm had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $3,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,826 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,321 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

