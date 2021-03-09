Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SY1. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.93 ($128.16).

Symrise stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Tuesday. Symrise has a 12 month low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 12 month high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €101.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €108.42.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

