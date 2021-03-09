Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Syneos Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Syneos Health will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $302,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,219.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,734,631 shares of company stock valued at $351,263,976. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $50,763,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 935,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,754,000 after acquiring an additional 691,519 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,313,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,047,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,974.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,884,000 after purchasing an additional 463,439 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

