Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at Truist

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNV. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Synovus Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.77.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

