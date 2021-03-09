T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. T-Mobile US reported earnings of $1.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T-Mobile US.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.63.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $3,249,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 307.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 41,820 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,695,000 after buying an additional 73,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

