Tael Price Tops $0.0621 on Top Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00057010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.28 or 0.00785406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027469 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00066687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00030762 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003908 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

About Tael

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

