Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TLIS stock opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

In related news, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly J. Popovits bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $84,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,416. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 in the last 90 days.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

