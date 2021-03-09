Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Brokerages expect that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.18 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $10.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $13.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Targa Resources.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $35.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

