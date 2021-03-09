Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.41.

NYSE TGT opened at $176.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average is $170.42. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,007,373,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $969,830,000 after buying an additional 1,049,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,936,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $694,937,000 after buying an additional 950,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Target by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

