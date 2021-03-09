Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 54,656 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,656 shares during the period. FLEETCOR Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $112,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $285.11. 1,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,214. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $168.51 and a one year high of $292.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

