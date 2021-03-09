Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,337 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,020,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oshkosh were worth $87,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 6.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 181.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 18.5% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,643. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

