Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $51,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after purchasing an additional 350,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 414,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $117,444,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WST traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,333. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.93 and a 200-day moving average of $282.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

