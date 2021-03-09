Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900,943 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 80,234 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 0.6% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intel were worth $94,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Intel by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 349,925 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Intel by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 998,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,727,000 after buying an additional 574,370 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 889,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157,883. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.