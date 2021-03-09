Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,931 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $58,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.62.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.94. 92,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,761,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $229.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.55. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

